    Welcome to our web site

    Our mission is to strengthen communities by providing local news and editorial, and we hope you enjoy our online content. Some of the features of our website are:

    • For subscribers only: the ability to read up-to-date articles about the county and surrounding communities
    • For subscribers only: an extensive gallery of pictures from local events
    • For subscribers only: an archived section of printed newspapers

    Print (including online access) Subscription Rates

    Subscriptions to the web site are included at no additional charge to our print subscribers.


    Two Year Print + Online Subscription
    $78.00 for in-state residents,
    $88.00 for everyone else

    One Year Print + Online Subscription
    $40.00 for in-state residents,
    $45.00 for everyone else


    Online Only Subscription Rates

    $30.00 per year


    E-Mail:

    Editor tcw@grm.net
    Subscriptions ads@grm.net
    Obituaries nert@grm.net
    Advertising ads@grm.net
    Natha tcw@grm.net
    Tisha ads@grm.net
    Jennifer nert@grm.net
    Vila news@grm.net
    Website Support support@communityjournalismproject.com

    Contact:

    The Tri-County Weekly
    Mailing Address:
    P.O. Box 137
    Jamesport, MO 64648

    Physical Address:
    103 S. Broadway
    Jamesport, MO 64648

    (660) 684-6515

    Get Breaking News As It Happens

    Text "START" to 660-227-4242 to receive Breaking News from The Tri-County Weekly via text on your mobile device.
    Message and data rates may apply. Message frequency varies based on breaking news events. Text STOP anytime to unsubscribe, text HELP for help. For our terms and privacy policy click here.
    The Collection
    SUBSCRIPTION
    Sign up for SMS/Text