Welcome to our web site
Our mission is to strengthen communities by providing local news and editorial, and we hope you enjoy our online content. Some of the features of our website are:
- For subscribers only: the ability to read up-to-date articles about the county and surrounding communities
- For subscribers only: an extensive gallery of pictures from local events
- For subscribers only: an archived section of printed newspapers
Print (including online access) Subscription Rates
Subscriptions to the web site are included at no additional charge to our print subscribers.
Two Year Print + Online Subscription
$78.00 for in-state residents,
$88.00 for everyone else
One Year Print + Online Subscription
$40.00 for in-state residents,
$45.00 for everyone else
Online Only Subscription Rates$30.00 per year
E-Mail:
|Editor
|tcw@grm.net
|Subscriptions
|ads@grm.net
|Obituaries
|nert@grm.net
|Advertising
|ads@grm.net
|Natha
|tcw@grm.net
|Tisha
|ads@grm.net
|Jennifer
|nert@grm.net
|Vila
|news@grm.net
|Website Support
|support@communityjournalismproject.com
Contact:The Tri-County Weekly
Mailing Address:
P.O. Box 137
Jamesport, MO 64648
Physical Address:
103 S. Broadway
Jamesport, MO 64648
(660) 684-6515
Get Breaking News As It HappensText "START" to 660-227-4242 to receive Breaking News from The Tri-County Weekly via text on your mobile device.
Message and data rates may apply. Message frequency varies based on breaking news events. Text STOP anytime to unsubscribe, text HELP for help. For our terms and privacy policy click here.