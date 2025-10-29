Landen Dodds Recognized as Senior Football Player
October 29, 2025
Landen Dodds, a senior at Tri-County School, is shown with his parents, Andrea Dixon and Jeremy Dodds, when he was introduced as a senior player on...
Christmas Is Coming!
October 29, 2025
With one month left before the annual Christmas festival, preparations have already begun. Expect shopping, carriage rides, good food, and a visit from Santa on November 28...
Youth Deer Season Totals
November 6, 2025
There are lots of native American names for the full moon in the month of November. The “rattling horns moon” is my favorite. The name indicates...
Prussic Acid Concerns After Frost
October 30, 2025
Growers should be aware of the dangers of prussic acid when frost hits area fields containing forage sorghums, sorghum sudans and johnsongrass. Livestock producers should...
Joshua Michael Ropp
November 6, 2025
John Alan and Rachel Ropp, Jamesport, are the parents of a boy, born on October 30, 2025 at 2:50 a.m. The baby weighed 7 lbs. 14 oz. and was 20” long at birth. He has...
City of Jamesport Loses Two Employees
November 6, 2025
Jamesport has recently lost two long-standing city employees. Maintenance supervisor Russell Page resigned last week, putting in his two week’s notice, and has not yet...
Jamesport City Council to Meet Monday
November 6, 2025
Notice is hereby given that the Jamesport City Council will conduct a meeting Monday, November 10, 2025 at 5:30 p.m. at the Jamesport City Hall. The tentative agenda of...
Gallatin FFA Attends Nationals
November 6, 2025
Eleven members of the Gallatin FFA Chapter attended the 98th National FFA Convention and Career Show in Indianapolis. Members attended convention...
Park Board Meets Tonight (Thursday)
November 6, 2025
The Jamesport Park Board will meet Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 6:00 p.m. at the Jamesport City Hall. The agenda is as follows: Roll call; Reading of minutes from the...
On Invasion Day, who jumps in before Paratroopers: the Pathfinders
November 6, 2025
We at Jamesport Builders and the Tri-County Weekly honor those brave men and women who served our country with this article, Happy Veterans...
Amish News - November 4, 2025
November 6, 2025
Very nice weather, with several mornings at 32° and just white with frost. Daytime temperatures in the 50s and low in the 60s. This past Saturday was youth rifle deer...
Three physicians cleared by jury in lawsuit
November 6, 2025
A Grundy County jury has cleared three physicians of liability in a personal injury lawsuit stemming from a 2014 medical incident. The decision was issued on October 31...
Daviess County Court News - October 30, 2025
October 29, 2025
COMMISSION MINUTES The Honorable Daviess County Commission met on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Jim Ruse, Presiding Commissioner, called the meeting to order....
Daviess County Soil and Water Conservation District Seeking...
November 6, 2025
The Daviess County Soil and Water Conservation District will hold an election for one supervisor in each of two different territories in the county on February 1-February...
Beta Sigma Phi Holds Meeting
October 30, 2025
Laureate Delta Rho chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met at the Gallatin home of Nita Cragg on Monday evening, October 20, 2025. The meeting was called to order by president, Linda...
Tri-County School Board to Meet Monday
November 6, 2025
Tri-County School board of education will meet Monday, November 10th at 6:00 p.m. in the library. The agenda is as follows: Preliminary matters - call to order,...
North Central Missouri College Students Inducted into Phi Theta Kappa
October 30, 2025
North Central Missouri College inducted students into Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) National Honor Society membership for fall 2025. New members include...
NCMC Foundation Hosts Scholarship Reception
October 30, 2025
The 2025-2026 North Central Missouri College Scholarship Reception was held on Wednesday, October 15 in the Jeanette Hoffman Robison Auditorium at...
Potent opioid-like substance poses public health risk 7-OH product
November 6, 2025
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has issued a statewide health advisory warning Missourians about the serious health risks associated with...
Blood Drive Exceeds Goal
October 30, 2025
The blood drive on October 28th exceeded the goal of 100 by collecting 115 units of blood. There were 123 persons registered to donate blood but 17 had to be deferred for...
Honoring Those Who Serve
November 6, 2025
Tuesday, November 11, is Veterans Day and all across our country veterans will be honored with special breakfasts, parades, and school assemblies. Various celebrations...
Daviess County Sheriffs Office Incident Report - 10/30/2025
October 29, 2025
10/21/2025 10:33 a.m. - Gallatin, traffic stop. 3:10 p.m. - Gallatin, traffic stop. 3:28 p.m. - Hamilton, traffic stop. 3:31 p.m. - Pattonsburg, vehicle accident. 4:37 p.m....
Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce Welcomes New Executive Director
November 6, 2025
The Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the appointment of Tomie Walker as its new Executive Director, beginning in...
November is Firearms Deer Season
November 6, 2025
Firearms deer season begins Nov. 15. Knowing the rules and regulations surrounding this busy time of year keeps everyone safe and protects the...
MDC encourages public to use caution amidst “bird flu” outbreak
November 6, 2025
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is actively monitoring reports of sick and dead waterfowl, such as geese and ducks, and raptors across the state. Testing of...
Congressman Sam Graves, 6th District of Missouri
November 6, 2025
Dear Friend, Imagine working 10 hours a day, 6 days a week, and being expected to be right 100 percent of the time. Not 99.9 percent of the time—100 percent of the time....
Margaret Lavonne Hall
November 6, 2025
Lavonne Hall, an 87 year old Trenton resident passed away at 3:26 p.m., Thursday, October 30, 2025 at St. Luke’s North Hospital in Kansas City, MO. She is to be cremated...
Donald Lee Stephens
November 6, 2025
Donald Lee Stephens, an 84 year old Spickard resident, passed away at 9:00 a.m., Sunday, November 2, 2025 at his residence where he was under hospice care. A graveside...
Tri-County Jr. High Tournament Underway
November 6, 2025
Tri-County School is hosting the annual junior high basketball tournament this week, with the finals being played on Saturday. Eight schools are entered in the...
Gallatin Lady Bulldogs Softball Team Places Second in State...
November 6, 2025
The Gallatin Lady Bulldogs capped the 2025 softball season with an 18-14 overall record and a second-place finish at the MSHSAA Class 1 State...
